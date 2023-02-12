Belmont vs. Indiana State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game between the Belmont Bruins (14-10) and Indiana State Sycamores (10-12) going head to head at Curb Event Center has a projected final score of 74-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Belmont, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Bruins are coming off of a 93-53 win over Evansville in their last outing on Friday.
Belmont vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
Belmont vs. Indiana State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Belmont 74, Indiana State 54
Belmont Schedule Analysis
- On January 20 against the Missouri State Lady Bears, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 41) in our computer rankings, the Bruins claimed their signature win of the season, a 75-66 victory at home.
- The Bruins have five losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.
- Belmont has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (four).
- The Bruins have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (five).
Belmont 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-61 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 56) on January 8
- 101-45 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on January 22
- 98-87 at home over Troy (No. 92) on December 20
- 64-54 at home over Murray State (No. 107) on February 2
- 78-68 over Saint Louis (No. 200) on November 26
Belmont Performance Insights
- The Bruins outscore opponents by 4.4 points per game (scoring 69.4 points per game to rank 103rd in college basketball while allowing 65.0 per outing to rank 203rd in college basketball) and have a +105 scoring differential overall.
- Belmont's offense has been more effective in MVC games this season, averaging 70.8 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 69.4 PPG.
- Offensively the Bruins have performed better at home this year, scoring 74.0 points per game, compared to 64.1 per game away from home.
- Defensively, Belmont has been better at home this season, giving up 62.0 points per game, compared to 66.9 in road games.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Bruins have increased their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 71.1 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 69.4 they've racked up over the course of this season.
