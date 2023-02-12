Sunday's game between the Belmont Bruins (14-10) and Indiana State Sycamores (10-12) going head to head at Curb Event Center has a projected final score of 74-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Belmont, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Bruins are coming off of a 93-53 win over Evansville in their last outing on Friday.

Belmont vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Belmont vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 74, Indiana State 54

Belmont Schedule Analysis

On January 20 against the Missouri State Lady Bears, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 41) in our computer rankings, the Bruins claimed their signature win of the season, a 75-66 victory at home.

The Bruins have five losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.

Belmont has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (four).

The Bruins have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (five).

Belmont 2022-23 Best Wins

67-61 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 56) on January 8

101-45 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on January 22

98-87 at home over Troy (No. 92) on December 20

64-54 at home over Murray State (No. 107) on February 2

78-68 over Saint Louis (No. 200) on November 26

Belmont Performance Insights