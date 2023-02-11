Saturday's contest at Gentry Complex has the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (15-8) matching up with the Tennessee State Lady Tigers (8-15) at 2:00 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 69-61 win for Tennessee Tech.

Their last time out, the Lady Tigers lost 90-86 to Southeast Missouri State on Thursday.

Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee Tech 69, Tennessee State 61

Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers' signature win this season came against the UT Martin Skyhawks, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 197) in our computer rankings. The Lady Tigers took home the 71-67 win at home on January 12.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Tennessee State is 3-7 (.300%) -- tied for the 45th-most losses.

Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins

74-72 at home over Omaha (No. 257) on November 27

74-64 at home over Lipscomb (No. 292) on December 3

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Tennessee State Performance Insights