The Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (19-4) look to continue an 11-game home winning streak when hosting the UAB Blazers (11-12) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Middle Tennessee vs. UAB Scoring Comparison

  • The Blazers score 16.7 more points per game (72.8) than the Lady Raiders allow their opponents to score (56.1).
  • UAB is 8-4 when giving up fewer than 73.5 points.
  • UAB has put together an 11-10 record in games it scores more than 56.1 points.
  • The Lady Raiders record 73.5 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 68.3 the Blazers allow.
  • Middle Tennessee is 13-1 when scoring more than 68.3 points.
  • Middle Tennessee is 17-3 when it gives up fewer than 72.8 points.
  • The Lady Raiders shoot 39.4% from the field, 12% lower than the Blazers concede defensively.

Middle Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/2/2023 @ UTEP L 65-62 Don Haskins Center
2/4/2023 @ UTSA L 58-53 UTSA Convocation Center
2/9/2023 Western Kentucky W 94-81 Murphy Athletic Center
2/11/2023 UAB - Murphy Athletic Center
2/16/2023 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena
2/18/2023 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center

