Memphis vs. UCF Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the UCF Knights (11-10) versus the Memphis Lady Tigers (13-9) at Elma Roane Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-49 in favor of UCF, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Lady Tigers are coming off of a 70-60 victory over Wichita State in their last game on Saturday.
Memphis vs. UCF Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee
Memphis vs. UCF Score Prediction
- Prediction: UCF 67, Memphis 49
Memphis Schedule Analysis
- On December 13 versus the Towson Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 75) in our computer rankings, the Lady Tigers notched their best win of the season, a 73-71 victory on the road.
Memphis 2022-23 Best Wins
- 89-76 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on November 22
- 64-53 at home over Temple (No. 105) on January 21
- 80-51 at home over SMU (No. 116) on January 6
- 70-60 on the road over Wichita State (No. 127) on February 4
- 61-53 on the road over East Carolina (No. 173) on January 25
Memphis Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers average 70.3 points per game (89th in college basketball) while allowing 63.7 per outing (161st in college basketball). They have a +146 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game.
- In conference action, Memphis averages fewer points per game (64) than its season average (70.3).
- The Lady Tigers are putting up 72.7 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 69.9 points per contest.
- Defensively, Memphis has played better in home games this year, allowing 61.4 points per game, compared to 64.7 away from home.
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Tigers have been racking up 64.2 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 70.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
