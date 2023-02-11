Saturday's game that pits the North Florida Lady Ospreys (6-16) against the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (16-8) at Allen Arena has a projected final score of 65-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Florida, who is a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on February 11.

In their last time out, the Lady Bisons won on Thursday 61-52 over Jacksonville.

Lipscomb vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Lipscomb vs. North Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: North Florida 65, Lipscomb 60

Lipscomb Schedule Analysis

The Lady Bisons took down the No. 129-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Hawaii Rainbow Wahine, 73-69, on November 20, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Lipscomb 2022-23 Best Wins

62-55 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on January 14

83-81 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on January 5

84-66 on the road over Western Kentucky (No. 161) on November 29

69-63 on the road over North Florida (No. 217) on January 7

61-52 at home over Jacksonville (No. 240) on February 9

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Lipscomb Performance Insights