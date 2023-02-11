Lipscomb vs. North Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the North Florida Lady Ospreys (6-16) against the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (16-8) at Allen Arena has a projected final score of 65-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Florida, who is a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on February 11.
In their last time out, the Lady Bisons won on Thursday 61-52 over Jacksonville.
Lipscomb vs. North Florida Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Lipscomb vs. North Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Florida 65, Lipscomb 60
Lipscomb Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Bisons took down the No. 129-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Hawaii Rainbow Wahine, 73-69, on November 20, which goes down as their best win of the season.
Lipscomb 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-55 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on January 14
- 83-81 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on January 5
- 84-66 on the road over Western Kentucky (No. 161) on November 29
- 69-63 on the road over North Florida (No. 217) on January 7
- 61-52 at home over Jacksonville (No. 240) on February 9
Lipscomb Performance Insights
- The Lady Bisons are outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game with a +145 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.8 points per game (80th in college basketball) and allow 64.8 per contest (195th in college basketball).
- Offensively, Lipscomb is averaging 68.7 points per game this season in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (70.8 points per game) is 2.1 PPG higher.
- The Lady Bisons are scoring 68.6 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 6.4 fewer points than they're averaging in road games (75.0).
- Defensively, Lipscomb has been better in home games this season, surrendering 58.0 points per game, compared to 72.3 in road games.
- The Lady Bisons have been racking up 67.9 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 70.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
