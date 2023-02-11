When the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-18, 3-10 ASUN) and Austin Peay Governors (8-18, 2-11 ASUN) face off at Farris Center on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, Elijah Hutchins-Everett will be a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas

Game Day: Saturday, February 11

Saturday, February 11 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Arena: Farris Center

Farris Center Location: Conway, Arkansas

Conway, Arkansas TV: ESPN+ | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Austin Peay's Last Game

In its previous game, Austin Peay lost to the North Alabama on Thursday, 70-57. Sean Durugordon scored a team-high 15 points (and contributed two assists and five boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sean Durugordon 15 5 2 1 1 1 Elijah Hutchins-Everett 12 8 0 0 0 1 Drew Calderon 10 3 2 2 2 1

Austin Peay Players to Watch

Durugordon is posting team highs in points (12.7 per game) and assists (1.0). And he is contributing 6.0 rebounds, making 40.5% of his shots from the field and 31.1% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Hutchins-Everett leads the Governors in rebounding (6.1 per game), and averages 11.7 points and 0.9 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Governors get 10.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Cameron Copeland.

Carlos Paez leads the Governors in assists (3.5 per game), and puts up 7.3 points and 1.8 rebounds. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Jalen Ware is putting up 5.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, making 51.8% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)