Thursday's contest between the Eastern Illinois Panthers (19-3) and UT Martin Skyhawks (10-13) squaring off at Lantz Arena has a projected final score of 63-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Eastern Illinois, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Skyhawks' last contest on Monday ended in an 80-60 victory against Evansville.

UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Illinois 63, UT Martin 61

UT Martin Schedule Analysis

The Skyhawks captured their best win of the season on December 14 by registering a 67-61 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

UT Martin 2022-23 Best Wins

66-54 on the road over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on December 4

73-54 at home over Arkansas State (No. 226) on November 14

83-64 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 252) on February 2

80-60 on the road over Evansville (No. 301) on February 6

81-51 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 314) on November 23

UT Martin Performance Insights