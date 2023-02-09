Parker Stewart is one of the players to watch on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, when the Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-18, 3-9 OVC) go head to head with the UT Martin Skyhawks (15-10, 7-5 OVC) at Lantz Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois

Game Day: Thursday, February 9

Thursday, February 9 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Lantz Arena

Lantz Arena Location: Charleston, Illinois

Charleston, Illinois TV: ESPN+ | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

UT Martin's Last Game

In its most recent game, UT Martin lost to the Lindenwood on Saturday, 80-75. Jordan Sears scored a team-high 19 points (and added three assists and two boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Sears 19 2 3 4 1 2 Jalen Myers 18 4 2 0 0 4 K.J. Simon 14 7 2 1 2 1

UT Martin Players to Watch

K.J. Simon gets the Skyhawks 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He also averages 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Stewart is the Skyhawks' top scorer (16.2 points per game) and assist man (2.2), and averages 4.6 rebounds.

Sears is the Skyhawks' top assist man (2.8 per game), and he posts 13.8 points and 3.3 rebounds.

KK Curry is posting a team-leading 6.3 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 9 points and 0.6 assists, making 60.2% of his shots from the field.

Chris Nix is averaging 6.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 54.9% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)