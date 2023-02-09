Top Tennessee Tech Players to Watch vs. Southern Indiana - February 9
Thursday's 9:00 PM ET game between the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (11-14, 7-5 OVC) and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (13-12, 6-6 OVC) at Hooper Eblen Arena features the Golden Eagles' Jaylen Sebree as a player to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN.
How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. Southern Indiana
- Game Day: Thursday, February 9
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Hooper Eblen Arena
- Location: Cookeville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN | Watch live on FuboTV
Tennessee Tech's Last Game
In its most recent game, Tennessee Tech topped the Southeast Missouri State on Saturday, 82-80. Its leading scorer was Sebree with 22 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jaylen Sebree
|22
|9
|5
|2
|0
|4
|Brett Thompson
|16
|4
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Tyrone Perry
|12
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
Tennessee Tech Players to Watch
Sebree leads the Golden Eagles with 14.5 points per game and 7 rebounds, while also posting 2.3 assists.
Tyrone Perry puts up 10 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 40% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
Jayvis Harvey puts up 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Brett Thompson posts a team-high 3 assists per game. He is also averaging 10.6 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 44% from the floor and 45.3% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
Erik Oliver puts up 7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jaylen Sebree
|17.2
|7.6
|2.6
|0.9
|0.1
|1.6
|Jayvis Harvey
|12.8
|3.6
|2.5
|1
|0.4
|2.3
|Tyrone Perry
|10.9
|3.4
|2.7
|1.4
|0.2
|2.5
|Brett Thompson
|11.6
|2.6
|3
|0.7
|0.1
|1.5
|Diante Wood
|4.1
|3.2
|2
|0.5
|0.5
|0
