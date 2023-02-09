Thursday's contest features the Tennessee State Lady Tigers (8-14) and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-14) matching up at Gentry Complex in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 72-60 win for heavily favored Tennessee State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on February 9.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Lady Tigers suffered a 75-58 loss to Eastern Illinois.

Tennessee State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Tennessee State vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee State 72, Southeast Missouri State 60

Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Lady Tigers beat the UT Martin Skyhawks at home on January 12 by a score of 71-67.

Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins

74-72 at home over Omaha (No. 257) on November 27

74-64 at home over Lipscomb (No. 292) on December 3

Tennessee State Performance Insights