The Tennessee State Tigers (14-11, 6-6 OVC) play the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (13-12, 8-4 OVC) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday at Gentry Complex. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. of the Tigers is a player to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup.

How to Watch Tennessee State vs. Southeast Missouri State

Game Day: Thursday, February 9

Thursday, February 9 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Gentry Complex

Gentry Complex Location: Nashville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

Tennessee State's Last Game

On Saturday, in its last game, Tennessee State defeated the Eastern Illinois 65-61. With 23 points, Zion Griffin was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zion Griffin 23 5 0 3 0 5 Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. 11 6 3 0 1 2 Jr. Clay 8 3 9 2 0 0

Tennessee State Players to Watch

Fitzgerald puts up 14 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Adong Makuoi paces his team in rebounds per game (5.7), and also puts up 9.4 points and 0.5 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1 block.

Griffin averages 8.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 40.7% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dedric Boyd is averaging 10.2 points, 0.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)