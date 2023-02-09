Thursday's contest at Murphy Athletic Center has the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (18-4) going head to head against the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (13-9) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-59 win as our model heavily favors Middle Tennessee.

In their last game on Saturday, the Lady Raiders suffered a 58-53 loss to UTSA.

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 74, Western Kentucky 59

Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Lady Raiders' best win of the season came in a 67-49 victory on December 4 over the Louisville Cardinals, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 5) in our computer rankings.

Middle Tennessee has four wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lady Raiders are 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

79-54 over Missouri State (No. 41) on November 26

80-62 at home over Belmont (No. 44) on November 16

68-61 at home over Houston (No. 76) on December 14

89-38 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on November 12

65-41 on the road over Charlotte (No. 82) on January 19

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights