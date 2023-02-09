Thursday's game features the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-12) and the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (15-8) facing off at Allen Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 62-59 victory for Jacksonville according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

Their last time out, the Lady Bisons won on Saturday 87-82 against Bellarmine.

Lipscomb vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Lipscomb vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville 62, Lipscomb 59

Lipscomb Schedule Analysis

The Lady Bisons beat the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine in a 73-69 win on November 20. It was their signature victory of the season.

Lipscomb 2022-23 Best Wins

62-55 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on January 14

83-81 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on January 5

84-66 on the road over Western Kentucky (No. 161) on November 29

69-63 on the road over North Florida (No. 217) on January 7

73-69 on the road over North Alabama (No. 267) on January 19

Lipscomb Performance Insights