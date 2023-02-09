How to Watch Lipscomb vs. Central Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - February 9
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ASUN opponents battle when the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-17, 3-9 ASUN) welcome in the Lipscomb Bisons (15-10, 7-5 ASUN) at Farris Center, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 9, 2023.
Lipscomb vs. Central Arkansas Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
Lipscomb Stats Insights
- Lipscomb has compiled a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
- The Bisons are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 147th.
- The Bisons put up an average of 74.4 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 82.0 the Bears allow to opponents.
- Lipscomb is 13-4 when allowing fewer than 74.1 points.
Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Lipscomb is averaging 10.7 more points per game at home (79.5) than on the road (68.8).
- At home, the Bisons concede 64.2 points per game. On the road, they give up 72.5.
- At home, Lipscomb makes 8.1 3-pointers per game, 0.6 more than it averages away (7.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.7%) than away (34.0%).
Lipscomb Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|L 85-72
|KSU Convocation Center
|2/2/2023
|Queens
|W 66-60
|Allen Arena
|2/4/2023
|Liberty
|W 69-64
|Allen Arena
|2/9/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|-
|Farris Center
|2/11/2023
|@ North Alabama
|-
|Flowers Hall
|2/16/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Allen Arena
