Thursday's contest features the Samford Bulldogs (13-11) and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (17-7) matching up at Pete Hanna Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 69-57 win for heavily favored Samford according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Buccaneers' last game on Saturday ended in a 73-62 loss to Chattanooga.

East Tennessee State vs. Samford Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

East Tennessee State vs. Samford Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 69, East Tennessee State 57

East Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

The Buccaneers captured their best win of the season on December 1 by registering a 44-31 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores, the No. 73-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, East Tennessee State is 11-4 (.733%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.

East Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins

55-54 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on November 17

69-52 at home over Longwood (No. 166) on December 20

48-44 over Albany (No. 176) on November 26

75-58 on the road over Wofford (No. 205) on January 21

55-46 over UCSD (No. 206) on November 27

East Tennessee State Performance Insights