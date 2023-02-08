How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - February 8
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (11-12, 4-6 SEC) are home in SEC play against the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (19-4, 8-2 SEC) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SECN
Vanderbilt Stats Insights
- The Commodores make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (34.3%).
- Vanderbilt has an 11-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 34.3% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Commodores sit at 90th.
- The Commodores score 70.7 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 54.6 the Volunteers give up.
- Vanderbilt has an 11-9 record when putting up more than 54.6 points.
Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Vanderbilt has fared better at home this year, putting up 71.5 points per game, compared to 71.3 per game in away games.
- At home, the Commodores are surrendering 14.5 fewer points per game (67.5) than in away games (82).
- Vanderbilt is sinking 8.3 treys per game with a 32.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.3 more threes and 0.3% points better than it is averaging on the road (8 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 72-66
|Reed Arena
|1/31/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 101-44
|Coleman Coliseum
|2/4/2023
|Ole Miss
|W 74-71
|Memorial Gymnasium
|2/8/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|2/11/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|2/14/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
