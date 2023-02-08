The Memphis Tigers (17-6, 7-3 AAC) and the South Florida Bulls (10-13, 3-7 AAC) are slated to square off on Wednesday at Yuengling Center, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, DeAndre Williams and Tyler Harris are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN+.

How to Watch Memphis vs. South Florida

Game Day: Wednesday, February 8

Wednesday, February 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Yuengling Center

Yuengling Center Location: Tampa, Florida

7:00 PM ET Arena: Yuengling Center

Yuengling Center Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

Memphis' Last Game

In its most recent game, Memphis lost to the Tulane on Saturday, 90-89 in OT. Its top scorer was Kendric Davis with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kendric Davis 26 5 7 4 0 1 DeAndre Williams 19 17 5 2 0 0 Keonte Kennedy 16 1 1 0 0 4

Memphis Players to Watch

Williams posts a team-high 8.1 rebounds per game. In addition, he's averaging 16.8 points and 2.7 assists, shooting 53.4% from the field.

Alex Lomax posts 8.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the field.

Keonte Kennedy is putting up 9.3 points, 0.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.

Chandler Lawson is averaging 5.3 points, 0.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)