The Missouri State Bears (12-12, 8-6 MVC) are welcoming in the Belmont Bruins (17-8, 10-4 MVC) for a matchup of MVC rivals at JQH Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Belmont vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri

TV: Bally Sports

Belmont Stats Insights

The Bruins have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

Belmont is 15-5 when it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.

The Bears are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins rank 302nd.

The Bruins score an average of 75 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 63.6 the Bears give up to opponents.

Belmont is 9-1 when allowing fewer than 65.7 points.

Belmont Home & Away Comparison

At home, Belmont averages 75.2 points per game. Away, it scores 73.3.

In 2022-23 the Bruins are allowing 6.8 fewer points per game at home (67.2) than away (74).

At home, Belmont sinks 10.2 3-pointers per game, 0.5 more than it averages away (9.7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (38.6%) than away (39.3%).

Belmont Schedule