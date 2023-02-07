The UNC Greensboro Spartans (16-9, 10-2 SoCon) are welcoming in the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-16, 5-7 SoCon) for a matchup of SoCon rivals at Greensboro Coliseum, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

East Tennessee State vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN

East Tennessee State Stats Insights

The Buccaneers are shooting 45.5% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 39.7% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

This season, East Tennessee State has a 9-10 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39.7% from the field.

The Spartans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers rank 78th.

The Buccaneers put up an average of 69.4 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 62.8 the Spartans give up.

East Tennessee State is 6-7 when giving up fewer than 70.2 points.

East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

East Tennessee State averages 69.7 points per game at home, and 67.4 on the road.

At home the Buccaneers are allowing 68.5 points per game, 2.0 more than they are away (66.5).

Beyond the arc, East Tennessee State makes fewer treys away (6.1 per game) than at home (6.4), but shoots a higher percentage away (31.8%) than at home (31.0%).

