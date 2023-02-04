Saturday's contest between the Vanderbilt Commodores (10-12, 3-6 SEC) and the Ole Miss Rebels (9-13, 1-8 SEC) at Memorial Gymnasium has a projected final score of 71-68 based on our computer prediction, with the slightly favored Commodores coming out on top. Game time is at 1:00 PM on February 4.

According to our computer prediction, Ole Miss is a good bet to cover the spread, which is listed at 4.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 138.5 over/under.

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium Line: Vanderbilt -4.5

Vanderbilt -4.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Vanderbilt -200, Ole Miss +165

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 71, Ole Miss 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+4.5)



Ole Miss (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Vanderbilt is 9-11-0 against the spread this season compared to Ole Miss' 6-13-0 ATS record. The Commodores are 11-9-0 and the Rebels are 9-10-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams average 137.7 points per game combined, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under. In the last 10 contests, Vanderbilt has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall. Ole Miss has gone 2-8 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its last 10 matches.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels have compiled a 6-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Ole Miss wins the rebound battle by 3.4 boards on average. It records 33.1 rebounds per game, 125th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.7.

Ole Miss hits 5.9 three-pointers per game (318th in college basketball) at a 29.8% rate (339th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make, shooting 35.5% from deep.

Ole Miss and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Rebels commit 12.5 per game (222nd in college basketball) and force 11.7 (232nd in college basketball).

