Saturday's game that pits the Memphis Tigers (17-5, 7-2 AAC) against the Tulane Green Wave (14-7, 7-3 AAC) at FedExForum has a projected final score of 80-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, who are favored in this matchup. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 4.

Based on our computer prediction, Memphis is projected to cover the point spread (6.5) versus Tulane. The two teams are expected to fall short of the 160.5 over/under.

Memphis vs. Tulane Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Line: Memphis -6.5

Memphis -6.5 Point Total: 160.5

160.5 Moneyline (To Win): Memphis -300, Tulane +240

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Memphis vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 80, Tulane 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Tulane

Pick ATS: Memphis (-6.5)



Memphis (-6.5) Pick OU: Under (160.5)



Memphis' record against the spread so far this season is 9-9-0, while Tulane's is 9-10-0. The Tigers are 10-8-0 and the Green Wave are 12-7-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 160.8 points per game, 0.3 more points than this matchup's total. Memphis is 4-6 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 games, while Tulane has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers' +168 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.8 points per game (28th in college basketball) while allowing 72.2 per contest (262nd in college basketball).

The 32.4 rebounds per game Memphis averages rank 157th in the country. Its opponents collect 31.9 per contest.

Memphis makes 5.7 three-pointers per game (329th in college basketball), 2.5 fewer than its opponents (8.2).

The Tigers rank 130th in college basketball with 95.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 83rd in college basketball defensively with 86.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Memphis has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 2.4 turnovers per game, committing 12.9 (259th in college basketball play) while forcing 15.3 (28th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.