The Vanderbilt Commodores (12-12) are not considered to be conteders to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +50000 on the moneyline.

Beginning at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, February 11, the Commodores visit the Florida Gators. There are currently no odds set for this contest.

Vanderbilt NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +50000 67th Bet $100 to win $50000 Pre-New Year +50000 78th Bet $100 to win $50000 Preseason +35000 83rd Bet $100 to win $35000

Vanderbilt Team Stats

Vanderbilt has a -27 scoring differential, falling short by 1.2 points per game. It is putting up 70.5 points per game to rank 204th in college basketball and is giving up 71.7 per contest to rank 237th in college basketball.

This year, the Commodores are 9-5 at home while putting together a 2-5 record on the road and going 1-2 in neutral-site games.

Vanderbilt has an 8-2 record in games it was listed as favorites, and a 4-10 record in games it was listed as the underdog.

In SEC action, Vanderbilt is 5-6, compared to a 7-6 record outside of the conference.

The Commodores are 6-2 in one-possession games and 7-5 in games decided by two possessions or less.

Vanderbilt Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 2-8 | Q2 Record: 3-2 | Q3 Record: 2-1 | Q3 Record: 5-1

2-8 | 3-2 | 2-1 | 5-1 When facing Quadrant 1 teams, Vanderbilt is 2-8 (.200%) -- tied for the 48th-most wins, but also tied for the 13th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Vanderbilt is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 41st-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Vanderbilt Players

The Commodores points and rebounds leader is Liam Robbins. He scores 13.4 points per game and pulls down 6.4 rebounds.

Vanderbilt's assists leader is Ezra Manjon, who dishes out 3.3 per game.

Myles Stute hits 2.5 threes per game to lead the Commodores.

Vanderbilt's steals leader is Manjon, who collects 1.0 per game. Robbins leads the team averaging 2.9 blocks a contest.

