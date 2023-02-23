Prostate Cancer Care at West Cancer Center & Research Institute

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of West Cancer and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about West Cancer, visit https://westcancercenter.org

Meet Dewight, prostate cancer survivor at West Cancer Center & Research Institute.

He shares his story in the video above stating, “My urologist found my prostate cancer early, but wanted Dr. Somer at West Cancer Center to have a 2nd look. I was a good candidate for a research program and chose to participate.

My advice is if you are interested in living and having a good quality of life, go to West Cancer Center.”

West Cancer Center partners with urologists across the MidSouth to provide the most comprehensive and personalized treatment for every patient’s specific cancer. West’s personalized approach surrounds patients with programs and treatments to help them thrive and survive, including clinical research, molecular therapy, pain management, physical therapy, chemotherapy options, and radiotherapy.

West was also the first in the region to offer a new radiopharmaceutical called PSMA that has a much wider indication for all stages of prostate cancer and fewer payer restrictions. This new form of early detection allows at-risk men to receive a more accurate diagnosis.

Patients have a choice in their care and can ask their provider to partner with West for prostate cancer treatment.

West Cancer Center accepts physician referrals, 2nd opinions, and self referrals. For more information, please visit westcancercenter.com or call 901.683.0055.