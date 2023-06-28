Cancer Updates: A Dinner Series for Regional Providers

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of West Cancer and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about West Cancer, visit https://westcancercenter.org

From now through November 2023, West Cancer Center & Research Institute is partnering with Total Health Conferencing to host “Cancer Updates: A Dinner Series for Community Care Teams.”

These free dinners will consist of educational discussions and presentations designed for oncologists, pharmacists, advanced practitioners, and nurses involved in the treatment of various cancers.

Each tumor-focused dinner program is comprised of multidisciplinary, case-based presentations that will break down clinically relevant information applicable to community care.

The next upcoming dinner program is focused on updates in breast cancer, hosted by Dr. Gregory Vidal. Presenters include Dr. Noam VanderWalde, Dr. Richard Gilmore, and Dr. Ashley Hendrix.

Discussion topics include:

Recent Updates in Breast Cancer

New Radiation Techniques

Who Should Get Axillary Dissection

Oncoplastic Reduction vs. Lumpectomy vs. Mastectomy

Q&A and Community Case Discussion

Registration is free to all providers. All events are in-person at the Marriott Memphis East Hotel in Memphis, TN.

Upcoming Dinner Programs:

July 27, 2023: Breast Cancers

o Hosted by Dr. Gregory Vidal

o 5:30pm – 8:00pm

o 2.00 CME

September 7, 2023: GU Cancers

o Hosted by Dr. Bradley Somer

o 5:30pm – 8:00pm

o 2.50 CME

November 7, 2023: Hematology

o Hosted by Dr. Jason Chandler

o 5:30pm – 8:00pm

o 2.50 CME

Click here to register for a dinner program or to learn more.