West Clinic shows how state-of-the-art therapies and early detection still the best fight against cervical cancer in women

West Clinic shows how state-of-the-art therapies and early detection still the best fight against cervical cancer in women

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of West Cancer Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about West Cancer Center, visit westcancercenter.org.

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 14,000 women are expected to be diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer in 2022 with an estimated 4,280 deaths. Cervical cancer was once one of the most common causes of cancer deaths for American women, but early detection from pap smears, HPV vaccines, and new innovative treatments once cancer has been detected have contributed to a significant drop in death rates over the years.

At West Cancer Center & Research Institute, Radiation Oncologist – Dr. Michael Farmer spoke with WMC-TV for Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. He stated, “What makes West unique in cancer treatment is that we have providers and teams that sub-specialize in specific cancer types. We all meet together frequently to discuss and create treatment plans that best suite individual patients. Therefore, our patients receive the expertise of multiple specialists throughout their cancer journey instead of just one oncology generalist. We also proudly utilize state-of-the-art therapies, like MRI guided brachytherapy for our cervical cancer patients. Using MRI guided brachytherapy offers far less side negative effects than traditional brachytherapy.

Traditional brachytherapy basically targets a general area on top of the cancer. Side effects can include the removal of the bowel, bladder, or rectum; severe pain; and potentially unnecessary surgery. As of June 2021, our West Cancer Center Radiation Oncology Department started using MRI scans to precisely target cancer with reduced doses and less harm to surrounding tissue - thus promoting less side negative effects for our patients.”

West Cancer Center is also home to a world-class research department that offers its patients new clinical trial therapies, sometimes years before FDA approval, with a goal of continuously improving the standard of care for cancer patients across the globe. West’s network promotes a very unique comprehensive approach to cancer treatment from its globally recognized oncology specialists to its robust clinical research department, complementary integrative oncology program, care support services and more.

For more information about West Cancer Center’s oncology network, visit westcancercenter.org or call 901.683.0055.