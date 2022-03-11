West Cancer Center Recognizes Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of West Cancer Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about West Cancer Center, visit westcancercenter.org.

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month is a time for our community to recognize those who have suffered from this disease and to also be proactive in our collective fight against it.

March is a symbolic month for colorectal cancer awareness where patients, survivors, caregivers, and advocates join together in in this fight by wearing blue, holding fundraisers or educational events, and talking to friends and family about the importance of screening.

This month, Dr. Brad Somer, joined WMC-TV’s monthly “Cancer Watch” segment to talk about colorectal cancer, its signs, and symptoms, along with new updates in the disease-state as a whole. Dr. Brad Somer is a GI-specific medical oncologist and President of West Cancer Center & Research Institute. One of Dr. Somer’s specialties is Gastrointestinal Cancers, with colorectal cancer being one most common and preventable. He is passionate about continuously improving outcomes for those with colorectal cancer and is proud of the clinical research being done at West Cancer Center for this and many other cancer types.

The American Cancer Society projects over 150,000 new colorectal cases will occur this year. This is slightly higher than projections for last year and is in part due to COVID-19 being a deterrent for colonoscopies and other health screenings.

With a decline in cancer screenings, diagnoses have gone undetected and advanced in stage. Somer encourages everyone to resume all health screenings and to get their colonoscopies starting at the age of 45 until the age of 75 to 80 years old, which can detect before symptoms present.

Some signs and symptoms of colorectal cancer include:

A persistent change in bowel habits including diarrhea, constipation, or a change in stool consistency

Rectal bleeding or blood in stool

Persistent abdominal pain

Feeling like your bowels don’t completely empty

Unexplained weight loss

Fatigue

If any of these symptoms arise, or any other abnormality in health – contact your primary provider today. Early detection is key in the fight against all cancers.

Here at West, we are proud to provide a multidisciplinary approach to all patient care. This means that each patient case is unique – and treated as so. Our providers work together across a variety of disciplines to ensure everyone receive the best treatment plan to promote the best outcome, collaborating with:

Medical Oncologists

Radiation Oncologists

Radiologists

Surgical Oncologists

Clinical Researchers

Genetic Counselors

Rehab therapists, nutritionists, psychologists, mindfulness/meditation, and many other supportive services

Alongside multidisciplinary collaboration from our physicians, West is also home to some of the latest technology and research for cancer care.

West Cancer Center accepts all major insurance carriers, and patients with physician referrals, in need of 2nd opinions and some self-referrals. For more information, call 901.683.0055 or visit westcancercenter.com.