Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of West Cancer Center & Research Institute and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about West Cancer Center & Research Institute, visit www.westcancercenter.com.

At West Cancer Center & Research Institute, patients are surrounded by a team that specializes in specific cancer types. Every patient and diagnosis are different; therefore, treatment plans need to be tailored by specialists with experience in that disease state. April is Esophageal Cancer Awareness month and West takes seriously its role in educating this community on prevention, risk factors, symptoms, and the latest treatments.

According to The American Cancer Society, approximately 20,640 new esophageal cancer cases are forecasted for 2022 with 80% among men. Although esophageal cancer makes up only 1% of all cancers, in the past only 5% of patients survived at least 5 years after being diagnosed. The good news is treatments have improved and now survival rates are 20%.

So, what are some of the risk factors and lifestyle choices that increase the chances of developing esophageal cancer:

Age-55+

Diet

Gender-Male

GERD (Gastroesophageal reflux disease)

HPV (Human papilloma virus)

Lack of exercise

Obesity

Tobacco and alcohol use

Early detection is key to survival. According to Heather Greene, ANP-FNP, an advanced practitioner at West Cancer Center specializing in Gastrointestinal Cancers, “Get evaluated as soon as possible if you are experiencing problems with swallowing, a chronic cough, unexplained weight loss, hoarseness, or general fatigue. If you are diagnosed with esophageal cancer, you can count on outstanding care with the latest treatments, clinical trials, and symptom management-all in one place.”

To learn more visit www.westcancercenter.com