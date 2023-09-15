September is Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Vitalant and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Vitalant, visit https://vitalant.org/.

As part of National Sickle Cell Awareness Month, Vitalant in the Mid-South and also in the Tupelo area, will test all first-time blood donors for the sickle cell trait for FREE. To make an appointment to donate blood and get tested for the sickle cell trait, click HERE.

September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month, designated by Congress to help focus attention on the need for research and treatment of sickle cell disease. Read the President’s Proclamation here.

Everyone is encouraged to be a part of this annual emphasis to increase awareness about sickle cell disease and sickle cell trait during the month of September. Individuals and organizations can join our efforts to bring attention to sickle cell disease by sharing information about sickle cell disease; sharing information about the local sickle cell providers in the area; becoming more familiar with local resources available for individuals with sickle cell disease; and by encouraging volunteer blood donation with Vitalant, which supports SCD patients’ ongoing treatments.