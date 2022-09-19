USDA Hiring for Seasonal HVI Operators and Material Handlers

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of USDA Cotton and Tobacco and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about USDA Cotton and Tobacco, visit https://www.ams.usda.gov.

The USDA is now hiring for Seasonal HVI Operators and Seasonal Material Handlers.

Applications were accepted beginning September 21, 2022 at the Memphis Classing Office. Applications will be accepted until 3:00 p.m. on December 16, 2022.

Minimum requirements to qualify include having a high school diploma, or GED. Applicants must also be a U.S. citizen and pass a background check. Multiple shifts, with weekend and holiday work, are available.

The starting salary is $15.61 per hour for HVI Operators and $16.90 for Material Handlers. Other benefits include health insurance, sick leave, annual leave, overtime opportunities and multiple incentive awards.

A DD-214 (Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty) must be provided to qualify for veteran’s preference. Males born after December 31, 1959, who are at least 18 years old must document registration with the Selective Service System, unless certain exemptions are met.

To apply, email a resume with full name and contact information to MemphisCO@usda.gov. Applications can also be picked up and dropped off at the Memphis Classing Office, 3275 Appling Rd. Rm 6. Memphis, TN 38133 between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. weekdays.

For more information call (901) 384-3025 or check out the USDA website.

THE USDA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER