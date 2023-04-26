National Minority Health Month: Improving Health Outcomes for All

(LWA | Getty Images)

Across the U.S. preventable health disparities adversely affect people by race or ethnicity, social or economic status, geographic or socioeconomic factors and other inequities. In April we observe National Minority Health Month to highlight the importance of improving health outcomes for racial and ethnic minorities and providing all health disparity populations with culturally competent health care services, information and resources. This need is underscored by 2023′s theme: Better Health Through Better Understanding.

Importance of health literacy

Health literacy is a major challenge for many Americans. Only 12% of the U.S. population has proficient health literacy, which means they can find, understand and use health information and services to make informed health-related decisions. Adding to the uncertainty, nearly 20% of people in the U.S. speak a language other than English at home.

More than 60% of racial and ethnic minority patients over the age of 18 believe it is at least somewhat important to visit a health care provider who shares or understands their culture. To address these challenges, health care providers must comprehend and respect the cultural beliefs, values and practices of different patients and provide information in a way they can understand.

Differences in health outcomes

Good health is essential for a good life. Unfortunately, many minorities face significant health disparities that can lead to poorer health outcomes and shorter life spans. For example, Black Americans are more likely than white Americans to suffer from diabetes, heart disease, and certain types of cancer. Hispanic Americans are more likely to suffer from obesity and certain chronic diseases. American Indians face higher rates of infant mortality, diabetes and suicide.

How to get help

We can work together and support one another to improve health outcomes and reduce health disparities. The first step is to pay attention to our health. This means eating a healthy diet, getting regular exercise, and avoiding tobacco and alcohol. It also means getting regular check-ups and screenings, such as mammograms, colonoscopies and blood pressure checks.

If you need help getting the care you need, there are resources available. One place to start is with your health insurance provider. Many plans offer free preventive services. Find health care providers who are sensitive to your culture, values and beliefs. They can better understand your health needs and provide you with the appropriate care.

You can also check with community health centers, which offer affordable, culturally competent care. And don’t forget about telehealth services, which allow you to access care from the comfort of your own home.

Be informed and speak up

Learn about your health condition or illness, including the signs and symptoms, risk factors and treatment options. This knowledge can help you make informed decisions about your health. Don’t be afraid to ask questions and speak up for your health needs. It’s important to be an active participant in your health care.

By taking care of ourselves and seeking out available resources, we can take the first step towards better health and a better life.