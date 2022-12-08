Never lose sight of your health

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of TN Department of Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about TN Department of Health, visit https://www.tn.gov/health.

We should never lose sight of our health to keep moving forward.

Let’s not forget everything we’ve learned in the past few years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Limit the salty food options

Make your own daily exercise routine

Always receive regular checkups

More than anything, we have learned how important these small steps can make a big difference, so we can all continue to move forward together.