Hear Her: Knowing the Signs Could Save Her Life

Pregnancy-related deaths can be prevented. It is important for pregnant women, women who have recently given birth, and those closest to them to know the maternal warning signs. Problems due to pregnancy can happen up to one year after delivery. If something doesn’t feel right, act quickly and get help. It could save her life.