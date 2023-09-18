A Step Ahead’s 2023 “Step Ahead Fall Bash” to feature Cyrena Wages, Hope Clayburn and the Soul Scrimmage, and Marcella Simien

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of A Step Ahead Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about A Step Ahead Foundation, visit https://astepahead.kindful.com/.

Get ready to make a difference like never before! A Step Ahead Foundation is gearing up for an exciting evening of live music, hanging with friends, and life-changing impact.

Join us at Railgarten (2166 Central Avenue) at 6:00pm on Thursday, October 12 for the 2023 Step Ahead Fall Bash. This year’s musical lineup will be female-led with Cyrena Wages starting the evening off right, and then Hope Clayburn and the Soul Scrimmage - with special guest Marcella Simien!

A Step Ahead Foundation is committed to creating stronger individuals, families, and communities in Memphis and Shelby County. Money raised at the Step Ahead Fall Bash will be used towards educational programming and services to help empower women to reach their life goals.

“Last year, we raised $43,000 for A Step Ahead and this year I know we can raise even more,” says Suzanne Feinstone, Donor Relations Manager for the organization. “It takes about $30,000 per month to fund our birth control services, so we’re looking to raise enough to cover at least two months’ worth. Every donation matters, and every contribution makes a difference when it comes to helping women and families plan their lives, their futures, and their babies.”

Step Ahead Fall Bash volunteer, Weetie Whittemore, explains why she is so passionate about helping out with this fundraising event: “I love A Step Ahead’s mission. They do so much to help our community - from health education to birth control options to their annual scholarship. And it’s all free thanks to the generosity of Memphians. I can’t think of a better organization to donate my time to.”

Secure your tickets today using our Eventbrite link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-2023-step-ahead-fall-bash-tickets-714828480227?aff=oddtdtcreator.

If you can’t make it, but still want to support our organization, visit https://astepahead.kindful.com/ today.