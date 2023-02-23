The Step Ahead Scholarship is Now Open!

Sponsored - A Step Ahead Foundation is always looking for ways to empower women and their families to get “a step ahead.” Recognizing the importance of access, not only to accurate information and affordable contraception but to opportunities to further one’s education, the organization created the “Step Ahead Scholarship.”

Now in its 10th year, the Step Ahead Scholarship is dedicated to recognizing and providing financial support for promising young women from the greater Memphis community who are committed to public service in the areas of academic success and effective, responsible life planning.

Each year, A Step Ahead’s goal is to award at least $200,000 in scholarships to encourage young women to plan their lives and their futures. Scholarship amounts are $2,000 per recipient and awardees can receive up to two rounds of funding. To date, $1.5 million in scholarships has been awarded to over 300 women.

One multi-year recipient, Stephanie, says, “The scholarship has been greatly beneficial for me. I first off enjoy being a part of this program because it provides education and opportunities when it comes to women and their health. I am also thankful for the scholarship that has helped me greatly financially with school which is extremely needed. I am truly grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of such an amazing program.”

Stephanie is currently a sophomore at Tennessee State University and anticipates graduating May 2025 with her BSN.

Another recipient, Bianca, who is attending the University of Memphis, says the scholarship “is meaningful because I have kids. I appreciate getting help from A Step Ahead because now I have more money to spend on my family without worrying as much about tuition.”

The majority of recipients attend local schools including the Baptist College of Health Sciences, Christian Brothers University, Concord Academy, LeMoyne Owen College, Rhodes, Southwest Tennessee Community College, the University of Memphis, and the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center.

However, scholarship awardees’ experiences are wide and varied. They attend private and public colleges/universities and range from Beauty School to community colleges to Columbia and Yale.

Many recipients are pursuing degrees in the medical field including nursing and medical school. Other fields of study range from psychology to political science to engineering.

The Step Ahead Scholarship is open to any woman between the ages of 18-35 and can be applied to any accredited post-secondary educational institution. Applicants must currently reside, or have resided, in Shelby County for at least two years.

If you or someone you know would like to apply for the Step Ahead Scholarship, please visit https://www.astepaheadfoundation.org/scholarship. The application deadline is April 7, 2023.