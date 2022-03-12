A Step Ahead Opens Scholarship Program for 2022

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of A Step Ahead Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about A Step Ahead Foundation visit https://www.astepaheadfoundation.org/scholarship.

A Step Ahead Foundation is always looking for ways to empower women and their families to get “a step ahead.” Recognizing the importance of access, not only to accurate information and affordable contraception, but also to opportunities to further one’s education, the A Step Ahead scholarship was created.

Now in its 9th year, the scholarship is dedicated to recognizing and providing financial support for promising young women from the greater Memphis community who are committed to public service in the areas of academic success and effective, responsible life planning.

The scholarship is open to any woman between the ages of 18-35 and can be applied to any post-secondary educational institution. Applicants must currently reside or have resided in Shelby County for at least two years.

Each year, A Step Ahead’s goal is to award at least $100,000 in scholarships to encourage young women to plan their lives and their futures. Many of the recipients have received the scholarship for two years.

To date, 415 scholarships have been awarded, totaling $1.3 million to 273 individuals.

One multiple-year recipient, Tyra, says, “The scholarship impacted me by helping me with my textbooks, and additional financial concerns. The program also educated me on the contraceptive options that women have within our community and how passionate everyone is behind the mission of ASAF.”

Tyra is currently in her 3rd year of nursing school at the University of Memphis and anticipates graduating May 2022.

Scholarship amounts have varied from $2000 to $10,000. A Step Ahead’s policy, starting two years ago, is to award $2000 per recipient and awardees can receive up to two rounds of funding.

Lidia, also currently attending The University of Memphis, says that the scholarship has had a positive impact in her life.

“With the help of the scholarship, I was able to keep studying and taking my classes in college. I strongly believe that I wouldn’t be able to graduate this May without the help of ASAF. Not only did they help me financially but the program was able to inform me about the importance of birth control and [the] power that it has on teenagers. I am beyond blessed and grateful.”

Many scholarship recipients remark on the difference the award has made not only for them, but for their families. Because the scholarship is available to women up to age 35, many already have families and are pursuing graduate degrees.

Whitney, who recently graduated from University of Memphis Law School with her J.D. degree, says, “The scholarship was instrumental in helping me graduate from law school as a single mom of three children.”

And Caroline at the University of Tennessee Knoxville adds, “The ASAF scholarship has helped my family and me tremendously, and I am so grateful to have had this opportunity for two years in a row. Without this scholarship, my family definitely would have struggled.”

The majority of recipients attend local schools including the Baptist College of Health Sciences, Christian Brothers University, Concord Academy, LeMoyne Owen College, Rhodes, Southwest Tennessee Community College, the University of Memphis, and the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center.

However, scholarship awardees’ choices are wide and varied. They attend private and public colleges/universities and range from beauty school to community colleges to Columbia and Yale.

Many recipients are pursuing degrees in the medical field including nursing and medical school.

Other fields of study range from psychology to political science to engineering.

If you or someone you know would like to apply for the A Step Ahead Scholarship, go to www.astepaheadfoundation/com/scholarship. The application deadline is April 1, 2022.

To learn more about A Step Ahead or to donate, please visit their website at www.astepaheadfoundation.org. A Step Ahead Foundation is completely funded by donors like you. They receive no government funding. Thank you for your commitment to help women and families continue to get a step ahead.