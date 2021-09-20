A Step Ahead Foundation offers teens of all ages the chance to learn how to make their own plan in life.

A Step Ahead Foundation offers teens of all ages the chance to learn how to make their own plan in life while being informed about abstinence, effective birth control and how to stay healthy. In Shelby County, teen pregnancy rate was 40% higher than the national average. Teen pregnancy has an overwhelming impact on short and long term goals. Learn how Girl Talk and Guy Talk can keep teens A Step Ahead in life.

Girl Talk is a FUN, FREE, and informative 5-week program with age-appropriate sessions about abstinence, healthy relationships, and effective birth control. We discuss consent and how the female reproductive system works. Any young woman between the ages of 11-18, who wants to learn about planning her life, her future, and her family. We welcome all organizations, including schools, community centers, churches, and more.

Girl Talk includes snacks, games, photos, and prizes. Participants will have the opportunity to make #iPlans by writing down their goals. We also provide them with a career/life roadmap.

Guy Talk is a FUN, FREE, and informative 5-week program with age-appropriate sessions about abstinence, healthy relationships, and effective birth control. We discuss consent and how the male reproductive system works as well as the normal changes young men experience. Here, guys have the chance to just talk and relate to other guys, within a safe environment to ask questions and discuss things like basic hygiene, healthy consent, how to prevent STI/HIV, and where to find birth control in Memphis.

Guy Talk includes snacks, games, photos, and prizes. Participants will have the opportunity to make #iPlans by writing down their goals. We also provide them with a career/life roadmap.

Guy Talk is for any young man between the ages of 13-17, who wants to learn about planning his life and his family. We welcome all organizations, including schools, community centers, churches, and more.

A Step Ahead Foundation empowers women to reach their life goals by eliminating barriers to voluntary, long-acting, reversible birth control through educational programming, services, and funding.

To learn more about Girl Talk / Guy Talk, and to schedule a session contact Mel Nelms today. Mel Nelms, Director of Community Engagement mel@astepaheadfoundation.org