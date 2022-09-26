A Night Out With A Step Ahead: Support Women in Your Community!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of A Step Ahead Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about A Step Ahead Foundation, visit https://www.astepaheadfoundation.org/

Do you want to have fun, meet new people, AND support the Memphis community? Here’s how! Join A Step Ahead Foundation for our first ever Fall Bash on Thursday, October 13 at Railgarten (2166 Central Avenue). A Step Ahead provides access to free birth control, reproductive health education, and an annual scholarship and we want you to hang out with us.

For only $25, you’ll get dinner, music, fun, and all the good feels knowing that you are making Memphis a better place.

Music will include Gypsy Jazz, who will open the night, followed by R&B/blues singer, Courtney Little. Toonky Worship, a local artist, whose murals and artwork can be seen all throughout town, will be live painting during the event. The finished piece will even be up for auction!

So come jam the night away, enjoy a cookout-style dinner, meet new people, take the coolest selfie ever in our 360° photobooth and be a champion for Memphis - all in one place! The fun starts at 6pm.

To purchase tickets for the Fall Bash, visit astepaheadfoundation.org or scan the QR code in our print advertisement on this page.

And remember: if you or someone you know needs birth control and does not have insurance, or if you are interested in learning more about what health programs we offer, please visit our website for more information. See you on October 13!