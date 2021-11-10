A Foundation in Memphis with a rich history in helping women take control of their lives and their choices.

Sponsored - When Claudia Haltom retired from almost 30 years in public service, she turned her attention to an issue close to her heart: preventing teen pregnancy. While she understood that having a baby while still a teenager was not insurmountable, she also knew the data. Studies have shown that teen mothers not only have a harder time finishing school, but can struggle to balance caring for their child financially and supporting their family. Therefore, she wanted to give young women every opportunity to set themselves up for success in life.

As someone who dealt exclusively with adolescents through her work as a juvenile court magistrate, Haltom would sometimes ask young women about their knowledge of birth control and what they had been told about it, which turned out to be not much. And it wasn’t just women in her courtroom.

“What began as the desire to make sure the young women who appeared in my courtroom were aware of all their contraceptive options led to the realization that it wasn’t just them,” Haltom said. “In 2011, adolescents and women all over Memphis and in Shelby County were not aware of the most effective methods of birth control, like IUDs and the Implant. Regardless of where they were in life, they were not being informed of their choices when they went to their doctor.”

It was then that A Step Ahead Foundation was born. Haltom began meeting with others who shared her passion and could offer practical advice about how to start a non-profit. Her goals were to address the need to make sure women were aware of their options, that providers were trained on all birth control methods and finally, that there were no barriers to accessing birth control.

“IUDs and the Implant are the most effective methods of birth control,” Haltom remarked. “However, they are also, by far, the most expensive. I realized that simply making sure women knew about their options was not enough. I needed to make sure that if they wanted one of these methods, they could get them, whether they could afford it or not.”

She started with one clinic partner for the first few months of 2011. By the end of 2012, A Step Ahead was partnering with over 7 clinics and had begun community outreach. Today, 27 clinics are stocked to provide long-acting reversible birth control at no cost to the patient, and providers are trained to inform patients of all their options. Transportation is also provided if needed.

“We pay for multiple methods of contraception, as well as transportation. All associated costs, including removals, are covered. A Step Ahead clients can have their birth control removed at any time, no questions asked, as long as we covered it originally.”

Haltom also understood that if the community was not aware of what was available, they could not make an informed decision. Therefore, A Step Ahead has developed programs tailored to various organizations, ages, and genders to educate the community. As of 2021, A Step Ahead partners with over 100 organizations to inform and educate people about the importance of planning a family and how to address topics such as self-esteem, hygiene, and consent, among others.

Over the past 10 years, Haltom is proud of what has been accomplished in Shelby County. But she is also proud of A Step Ahead’s expansion across Tennessee.

“We now have six affiliates, with a presence in 75 of 95 counties in Tennessee, plus some counties in Alabama and Georgia. The dream is to cover every county, so that people across the state are aware of their options and regardless of what method they choose, that there are no barriers to them getting what they want.”

Each affiliate operates independently but under the banner and name of A Step Ahead. What Haltom and others are doing in Shelby County is working.

“Over the past 10 years, state public health data shows a dramatic decline in teen pregnancy in Shelby County. It shows a one third drop in abortions and Shelby County Schools data shows that graduation rates are improving. While many people have been, and continue to work towards improving health care and access in our community, I believe that A Step Ahead Foundation started the conversation regarding birth control,” Haltom says.

“We offer a platform for frank and honest discussions about family planning as well as the resources and information individuals need to make informed decisions about their futures,” Haltom continued. “Providing across-the-board access to these services for anyone in Shelby County is what we do, and will continue to do, for all the years to come.”

A Step Ahead Foundation is completely funded by donors like you. They receive no government funding. If you would like to contribute, please go to www.astepaheadfoundation.org/donate to help women and families continue to get a step ahead.