Empower Women. Transform Our Community.

The number of teenagers who give birth in Shelby County has declined by more than half since A Step Ahead Foundation was founded 12 years ago - from more than 2,000 births a year on average to fewer than 1,000.

And yet, according to recent studies, high teenage birth rates still negatively impact health and social outcomes more than any other factor in our community, including violence, disease, and poverty. In other words, there is still more work to be done.

At A Step Ahead Foundation, we are on a mission to make a profound impact on the lives of women and families. Join us in continuing this downward trend of lower teen births in Memphis and Shelby County by supporting our organization and the work that we do.

Here’s why your contribution is so crucial:

Your donation allows us to provide free access to long-acting, reversible birth control options. We partner with 25 clinics throughout Memphis and Shelby County, covering birth control and all related costs - including transportation - for anyone without insurance. Over 7,000 women have utilized our services since 2011.

But A Step Ahead is so much more than just birth control. We also provide free education programs that meet teens where they are, discussing topics such as goal setting, healthy communication, hygiene and puberty, abstinence, consent, and contraception. In the past 12 months, over 600 young men and women have attended our Teen Talk sessions.

Finally, A Step Ahead Foundation offers the Step Ahead Scholarship, a program that helps us award over $200,000 annually to Shelby County women between the ages of 17 and 35.

Your support for our nonprofit organization isn’t just a donation; it’s an investment in the future of our community. By giving, you’re joining a movement to educate and empower women, and transform our community members’ lives.

A Step Ahead Foundation is completely funded by donors like you. We receive no government funding. If you would like to contribute, please go to www.astepaheadfoundation.org/donate to help our entire community plan their lives, their futures, and their babies.