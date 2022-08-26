Contraceptive Access for Free: Removing Barriers for Families in Memphis

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of A Step Ahead Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about A Step Ahead Foundation, visit https://www.astepaheadfoundation.org/.

Have you ever known someone who got pregnant while taking birth control pills? That’s called a “contraceptive failure” and it happened to Melonie Collier. And while she would not trade her son for the world, after he was born, she decided she needed more effective birth control that she did not have to think about taking every day.

Plus, she was told that another pregnancy would be considered high-risk, putting her and her next baby in danger. It was more important than ever that she had access to a birth control method that is over 99% effective and that she did not have to remember to take every day.

Melonie decided on the Mirena IUD. But, it almost didn’t happen.

“I went to Memphis Health Center and was told that I was no longer on my mom’s insurance plan and I panicked.” Thankfully, the provider let her know that A Step Ahead Foundation would pay for it.

“Getting birth control for free when I did was so important because my husband had just started a new job and I didn’t get paid maternity leave from mine,” Melonie said. “Not having to pay for birth control, or worry about possibly getting pregnant again, was a huge help.”

