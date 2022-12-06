Looking for the best seafood in Bolivar? We’ve got everyone beat!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Simon’s Fish Camp and Grill and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Simon’s Fish Camp and Grill, visit https://www.simonsfishcamp.com/.

Atmosphere. Excitement. Freshness. If there were three words to describe what we offer customers at Simon’s Fish Camp and Grill, you would have hit the nail on the head with those choices.

We know you have your choice in seafood restaurants in the Bolivar area, but allow us the opportunity to tell you why ours is the best in our corner of the world.

We’ll start with the finest American-raised catfish in all North America -- the Simmons Catfish from Yazoo City, Mississippi. Each perfectly seasoned and flavorful bite establishes the power and grace of the cuisine we offer.

Simon’s doesn’t stop at seafood, either. Our steak selection from D-R Cattle Company in Dyersburg, TN is hand-cut daily. Are you a ribeye or filet mignon fan? We take it a step further and dry age our prime steaks for 14 days, bringing to flavor profiles and tastes you have only heard about on your favorite cooking shows.

Need a drink after a long day at the office? Our alcohol selection is second-to-none, featuring cocktails and beers that are both sophisticated and down-to-earth.

At Simon’s Fish Camp and Grill, prepare yourself for a unique dining experience thanks to our charming and upscale dining area whose warm overtones provide the kind of atmosphere for any romantic rendezvous.

Whatever your need, Simon’s is charmingly small town, but unexpectedly cosmopolitan.