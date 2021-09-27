Grab all of your Fall decor in one stop at the 2nd Baptist Church Pumpkin Patch

Grab all of your Fall decor in one stop at the 2nd Baptist Church Pumpkin Patch

Decorating your house for the fall season means lots of pumpkins, gourds, hay, and beautiful flowers like mums. This year, you can get all those items and more at just ONE place, and your money will go to a great cause!

Second Baptist Church is holding their annual pumpkin patch from October 2 through October 31st. You can pick from some amazing fall decor with all funds supporting their student ministries. These funds support summer mission trips, local mission projects, and church ministry partners.

More about the Pumpkin Patch

The Second Baptist Pumpkin Patch offers pumpkins and gourds of all shapes, sizes, and colors along with hay bales, flowers, carving kits and more. The price you pay for each pumpkin is determined by the size of the pumpkin. You can also grab some colorful fall mums in various sizes along with hay bales and tons unique gourds in various sizes, shapes, and colors. There are even fun activities for the kids. Make the season sweeter by purchasing some amazing pumpkin cookies from Sweet Lala’s Bakery. Make sure to also stop by our family photo area to commemorate the fun you and your family will have at the Pumpkin Patch!

Before you leave, be sure purchase a Second Baptist Pumpkin Patch hoodie to show everyone how much you love our patch and don’t leave without sampling a complimentary slice of pumpkin bread – baked daily by a church member – and offered as a gift to all guests to the patch.

Pumpkin Festival

Be sure to come to the Second Baptist Church Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, October 23rd, a free festival for the entire family. The Pumpkin Festival will be from 11 AM – 1 PM.

For more information on the Second Baptist Church Pumpkin Patch and how these funds will help their student ministry, or for information on volunteering, visit their website here.