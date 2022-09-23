Get ready for the Second Baptist Pumpkin Patch!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Second Baptist Church and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Second Baptist Church, visit https://2ndmemphis.org/pumpkin-patch/.

We are incredibly happy that the East Memphis community has adopted the Second Baptist Pumpkin Patch as an autumn ritual for hundreds of individuals and families.

In the front yard of Second Baptist Church, volunteers, neighbors, visitors, and friends from the neighborhood have worked together for more than 15 years to create a space of welcome, compassion, fun, and play. Every kind of person from every part of the city says “yes 2 pumpkins” and congregates on our patch for a month under the banner of Christian hospitality.

With pumpkins of all shapes, sizes, and colors, the Second Baptist Pumpkin is your place to celebrate fall with your family. Featuring hay bales, flowers, carving kits and more, we are your local, one-stop shop for fall decorations.

Don’t forget to partake in pumpkin spice granola from Thistle & Bee, a non-profit organization serving women recovering from prostitution and trafficking. You can also make the season sweeter by purchasing some amazing pumpkin cookies from Sweet Lala’s Bakery.

Before you leave, be sure purchase a Second Baptist Pumpkin Patch hoodie to show everyone how much you love our patch and don’t leave without sampling a complimentary slice of pumpkin bread – baked daily by a church member – and offered as a gift to all guests to the patch.

As always, all proceeds from the Second Baptist Pumpkin Patch support student missions for children and ministries. Over the years, the patch has supported student mission trips to Helena, Arkansas, the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, New York City, Atlanta and South Africa. It has purchased literacy materials, school supplies and Christmas presents for children. It has funded local spring break mission projects for Memphis teens, empowering them to use creativity to make their neighborhoods safer and more beautiful.

If you have any questions about or would like to volunteer at the Second Baptist Pumpkin Patch, contact Daniel Johnson, Associate Minister for Congregational Formation and Missions.