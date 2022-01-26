Celebrating 25 Years With 25 Acts of Kindness

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Redwing Group and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Redwing Group, visit theredwinggroup.com.

One of the oldest and most successful public relations firms in the country has reached a milestone: The Redwing Group based in Memphis, Tennessee, is celebrating 25 years in business!

The Redwing Group, LLC (TRG) is a public strategies firm specializing in strategic marketing and communications, government relations, business development, and community engagement and outreach.

Operating in Memphis since 1996, CEO and Founder Ron Redwing, made TRG into the firm it is today: results-oriented and committed to achieving successful outcomes for companies based on their specific needs. The firm offers a personalized approach in creating strategy for private and government clients and has a strong record of success.

The Redwing Group, LLC is registered with the Tennessee Ethics Commission. Additionally, TRG has appeared before the Tennessee General Assembly on numerous occasions on representing the interests of clients within the state.

In honor of its 25th anniversary, TRG wants to say ‘Thank You’ through 25 acts of kindness.

To learn how you can be selected, visit The Redwing Group on Facebook @RedwingPublicStrategies.

The Redwing Group, LLC, One Commerce Square, 40 South Main Street, Suite 2150, Memphis, TN 38103

Phone: (901) 207-3889

Fax: (901) 249-8434

Website: www.theredwinggroup.com

E-mail: info@theredwinggroup.com