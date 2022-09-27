Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pro Health Wellness Clinic and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pro Health Wellness Clinic, visit https://prohealthmemphis.com/wegovy/

What is Wegovy?

Wegovy, also known as semaglutide, is a weekly injection approved by the FDA in 2021 for weight loss. It belongs to a class of drugs known as GLP-1 agonists which were originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes.

The injection works by sending a message to your brain that says, “I am full. Stop eating.” On Wegovy, you’ll feel fuller faster, so you’ll eat less, resulting in weight loss. Until now, this medicine has been difficult to obtain and very expensive.

However, Pro Health Wellness Clinic is proud to announce that it’s available for convenient access at a reasonable price.

How does it work?

Wegovy slows down gatrointestinal motility, causing patients to feel full, and acts on the appetite centers in the brain to decrease hunger. In other words, people who use this type of medication are able to feel full with smaller portions and they are less hungry, which induces weight loss.

