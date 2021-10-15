Observing National Depression Awareness Month The Right Way – By Seeking Help

October is National Depression Awareness Month and National Mental Health Screening Month. While mental health is a prevalent enough issue that is should be discussed all year, having a month around mental health provides the opportunity to educate on warning signs and available local resources.

Mental health does not affect everyone in the same way but it can affect anyone. The National Alliance for Mental Illness reports that less than two-thirds of adults experiencing mental illness or serious mental illness get treatment. Knowing the symptoms, some of which are listed below, can result in seeking professional help sooner:

Loss of appetite

Not being able to sleep

Irritability

Sleeping too much

Feeling withdrawn or overly isolated

Not showing interest in things you once enjoyed

Low self esteem or feelings of self-worth

Suicidal thoughts

Many resources exist for those in need. If you, a loved one or someone you care for is experiencing a mental health condition such as depression or anxiety, connect with Mental Health America of the MidSouth today via their website or Facebook. There are also numerous helplines available, such as SAMHSA’s national helpline (1-800-662-HELP) and the National Suicide Prevention Hotline (1-800-273-TALK).

This project is funded under a Grant Contract with the State of Tennessee, Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.