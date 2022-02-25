Seasonal Depression Is Real & Can Be Disruptive

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Mental Health America and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Mental Health America, visit mhamidsouth.org.

With the start of a new year comes the resolutions and all of the taglines – ‘New Year, New You’, ‘Start The Year Off Right’ and ‘Best Year Ever.’ However, for many Tennesseans the shorter days and colder weather at the beginning of the year can sometimes lead to seasonal affective disorder, or SAD.

Taking care of your mind and body should be a goal all year long, especially as seasonal changes have the ability to affect our habits and overall lifestyle patterns. Taking advantage of resources in your area can help combat the effects of SAD, which can include changes in mood and energy levels. Some steps you can take if you believe you have SAD or another mental health condition include:

Don’t discount your situation as ‘nothing.’ A mental health condition can be anything that causes even mild disruptions in thought or behavior

Go to the MHA of the MidSouth website today and take a confidential mental health screening

Talk to someone. If it is not possible to talk to a family member local and national warmlines are there to help

Many resources exist for those in need. If you, a loved one or someone you care for is experiencing a mental health condition such as depression or anxiety, connect with Mental Health America of the MidSouth today via their website or Facebook.

