Join us virtually for the 10th National Suicide and the Black Church Conference!

The Healing Center will host a VIRTUAL kickoff of the 10th National Suicide and the Black Church Conference on June 16th.

The virtual kickoff will be Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 9AM-2PM. We have a myriad of presenters including Commissioner Marie Williams, Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse; Dr. Sonyia Richardson, Assistant Professor, University of North Carolina-Charlotte; Dr. Michael Torres, Founder and President, Center for the Integration of Spirituality and Mental Health, Inc.; Dr. Sherry Mollock, Associate Professor of Psychology, George Washington University; Dr. Donna Barnes, Associate Professor, Howard University, Co-Founder NOPCAS (National Organization for People of Color Against Suicide); Mike LaBonte, Executive Director, Memphis Crisis Center, Rev. Bashana Wright, a survivor and a panel of faith leaders to discuss the church and mental health. This will be a day filled with information to help you help yourself and others. Training certificates will be issued to all attendees.