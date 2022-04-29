How To Observe Mental Health Awareness Month In May

Sponsored - Mental Health Awareness Month was started over 70 years ago by Mental Health America to grow knowledge of and build awareness around mental health conditions. The 2022 theme is ‘Back to Basics’, with an emphasis on empowering individuals with the knowledge base to respond appropriately when mental health is a cause for concern.

Here are a few steps you can take if you or a loved one is experiencing signs of mental illness:

Don’t forget that mental health is just as important as physical health. Take the time to figure out the best next steps for support and care

Go online and download MHA’s 2022 Mental Health toolkit here

Fight the feeling of isolation. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, 1 in every 5 Americans live with a mental illness

Once on a path to recovery, realize that the path is ongoing. Maintaining good mental health is a journey and is affected by many factors like stress management, proper sleep and more

Many resources exist for those in need. If you, a loved one or someone you care for is experiencing a mental health condition such as depression or anxiety, connect with Mental Health America of the MidSouth today via their website, Facebook or by calling 615-269-5355.

This project is funded under a Grant Contract with the State of Tennessee, Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.