Free & Anonymous Mental Health Screenings

In 2022, over 42,000 individuals took our free and anonymous mental health screenings and were provided resources to learn more about mental health conditions, coping mechanisms, and next steps to address their symptoms. These screenings are an online assessment and can be found at MHAMidSouth.org or any of our social media platforms. These assessments are for anyone who wants to learn more about mental health conditions, but especially for those who believe they may be experiencing symptoms of a mental health challenge. Mental Illness is real and treatable, and at MHA we strive to break down stigma related to mental health and improve the lives of those living with mental health challenges.

When we are not feeling well, the most challenging part is explaining what is bothering us. These assessments remove that barrier of communication and ask the hard questions that you may not think to ask yourself. You can save your responses through emailing, printing, or even writing them down to share them with your physician or someone you trust to start the conversation about mental health. This information should not be taken as a medical diagnosis, but a tool to educate the community, support patient autonomy, and assist those in seeking the appropriate care needed.